Before Aiken County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to pass the second reading of an ordinance that named a new buyer for the old Aiken County Hospital, Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon expressed confidence that the deal wouldn’t fall apart like the two others before it.
“We always appreciate the thought and consideration that the county puts into this property because, like us, they recognize that it is such an important parcel to our city,” said Osbon. “We are optimistic that the third time is going to be the charm.”
County Council met at the Aiken County Government Center, and Osbon was there because of another matter a Council committee was scheduled to consider but didn’t.
The old hospital’s 9.33 acres of county-owned property on Richland Avenue West are in Aiken’s city limits, and any purchaser must deal with the city when making plans for construction or redevelopment.
The ordinance that received it second reading authorizes the sale of the old hospital to 828 Richland Avenue Associates LLC for “a price of not less than” $1.15 million.
That amount is $50,000 more than the $1.1 million amount that was part of the prior agreements, which weren’t finalized, that County Council had first with The Marian Group and then with WTC Investments LLC.
“We have another serious offer on the property, and we hope that we can make this one work and close the deal,” said County Administrator Clay Killian.
The price that Richland Avenue Associates will pay includes “a broker’s commission,” according to Killian.
Alfred L. “Al” Saad III and Charles I. Small are involved in Richland Avenue Associates, County Council Chairman Gary Bunker and Chip Limehouse told the Aiken Standard on Monday.
Limehouse is a commercial real estate broker and a former member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.
Saad is the president of A.L. Saad & Companies, a full-service commercial real estate development firm based in Columbia.
Small is the president and CEO of Diversified Development Inc., another full-service commercial real estate development firm that is based in Columbia.
According to the ordinance, the “proposed primary use” for the old hospital property is “for the development of housing and/or mixed use, subject to feasibility and receiving all approvals required from the City of Aiken.”
Three readings of an ordinance are required before it receives final approval.
All nine members of County Council participated in Tuesday’s meeting. Some were in Council Chambers and some called in on their telephones.
In other action, County Council unanimously approved the third reading of an ordinance that would change the zoning for nearly 20 acres of land on Spann Lane and Gregory Road north of Aiken from Industrial to Urban Development.
The property is divided into three parcels and is located between Reynolds Pond Road and Interstate 20.