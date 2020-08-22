When Aiken County voters passed Capital Projects Sales Tax IV in November 2018, it included plans for $4 million of the county’s share to be used acquire vehicles and build facilities for volunteer fire departments.
Of that amount, $500,000 was allotted for the construction of substations.
During County Council’s meeting Aug. 18, the panel unanimously approved resolutions awarding grants of up to $50,000 for that purpose to the Monetta Community and Couchton and Hollow Creek volunteer fire departments.
More volunteer fire departments are in the process of applying or plan to apply for the grants.
“This part of Capital Project Sales Tax IV has been very highly anticipated, especially by some of the rural fire departments,” said County Council Chairman Gary Bunker. “These grants are for what we call second stations, and in some cases they might be third stations. The importance of these stations is that from an insurance rate standpoint, you get a benefit for being within five miles of one of these stations, even if it’s very small and holds only one truck.”
The subsidies are matching grants.
“Almost all of the stations cost $100,000 or more to build,” Bunker said. “The match is up to $50,000, so if a station’s cost is say $120,000, the grant is $50,000. If it costs $80,000, the grant is $40,000.
“The key thing is to make sure that we’re maximizing the 5-mile radius to get as many homeowners as we can under the umbrellas of these stations,” Bunker added.