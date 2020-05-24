The novel coronavirus pandemic stalled Aiken County Council’s plan to consider changes to how the county deals with animal control issues.
But the process has begun moving forward again after the panel hit the reset button during its meeting May 19.
Late last year, County Council approved the first reading of an ordinance “to revise the animal control chapters of the County Code, and that was by title only,” said County Assistant Administrator Joel Duke, who also is the county’s chief development officer.
In a title-only reading, no other information about an ordinance is made available to the public beyond what appears as an item on a County Council meeting agenda.
Then, this past March, Duke presented a draft ordinance to County Council’s Judicial and Public Safety Committee.
Duke worked with County Attorney Jim Holly and County Code Enforcement Director Paige Bayne to prepare the document.
“At that time, we expected to have a robust public comment period,” Duke said, “and then the COVID-19 situation came on the scene and delayed that quite a bit.”
As a result, County Council “advised that we start over with a new first reading (of the ordinance),” Duke said.
The panel unanimously approved that title-only first reading May 19.
“We expect to have a public hearing and a second reading on June 16, and the (language of the) ordinance will be available to the public prior to then on the county website (aikencountysc.gov),” Duke said.
Three readings of an ordinance are required for final approval.
The draft ordinance presented to the Judicial and Public Safety Committee included a proposed process for temporarily taking custody of dangerous, or potentially dangerous, animals without a magistrate’s order.
Another proposal was to require the owners of dangerous and nuisance animals to register annually with the county’s Code Enforcement Department.
Duke said he was anticipating that “some minor adjustments” would be made to the draft prior to the ordinance’s second reading.
“There is a whole section on penalties,” he continued, “and we are working those out and coordinating them with state law, so that section will change a little bit. We also expect to make some changes after the public hearing.”
Holly said the ordinance’s draft version prior to the second reading would change “primarily as far as the organization of it – what comes first, what comes second, etc. – to make it easier to follow. Some words will be cleaned up in a few places, but it should be fairly close to what some members of Council have already seen.”
County Council is considering making revisions to the county’s procedures for dealing with animal control issues because of vicious attacks by dogs last year.
County Council’s June 16 meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Aiken County Government Center at 1930 University Parkway.