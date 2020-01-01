The new year has arrived, and Aiken County Council’s nine members all have goals for 2020.
The Aiken Standard asked them for their top three priorities, and they included economic development, the completion of various projects and raising salaries for county employees so they will be more competitive.
Some responses were edited to improve clarity and shortened.
Chairman Gary Bunker
• First, I will work on the rapid and cost effective completion of capital projects across Aiken County. In particular, I am focused on the Langley Dam Replacement Project and the various Capital Project Sales Tax IV initiatives that will be “shovel ready” come the New Year. These include improvements at the Aiken County Public Library and the Aiken County Animal Shelter, the new Coroner’s Office on Wire Road, the Whiskey Road drainage project and smaller projects benefiting the volunteer fire departments.
• Second, we will maintain our focus on economic development. Despite record low unemployment, we have opportunities for further industrial growth at the Sage Mill Industrial Park along with further expansions at the Savannah River Site and Fort Gordon. Aiken County Council must continue to maintain a business-friendly environment within our current tax and regulatory framework. And we will continue to support continued infrastructure growth and upkeep, which includes a successful resolution of the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam issue, that indirectly supports economic growth and vitality.
• Third, the Aiken County Council will continue its fiscally responsible approach in next year’s budget. While keeping a lid on growth in the property tax millage rate, Council must also work to keep employee salaries competitive with the private sector in order to maintain an experienced and incentivized work force. As stewards of the taxpayers’ money, all of Council’s actions must keep an eye on cost effectiveness and in generating the “greatest bang per buck.”
Vice Chairman Andrew Siders, District 7
• We must redouble our efforts to attract good paying jobs, not only for factories and big business, but by making and keeping Aiken County attractive and easy to work with for small business owners as well.
• I will work to ensure our law enforcement officials, fire departments and EMS (emergency medical service) workers have everything they need to be successful and continue to provide the high level of care and service the people of Aiken County deserve.
• Animal welfare, litter control and the opioid crisis are all challenges we face as a county, and we must face them together. I want to work harder with folks to deal with these very real issues and come up with practical common sense solutions.
Kathy Rawls, District 1
• To improve services to our citizens, especially emergency services for the rural areas.
• To improve efficiency in county government with the goal of improving salaries for our employees.
• To continue to push projects on Capital Project Sales Tax III and IV, especially the paving of dirt roads, getting tanker/tender trucks for rural areas and getting additional fire stations to improve ISO (fire insurance) ratings.
Camille Furgiuele, District 2
• To move forward with the Whiskey Road project, which is moving forward with the design and engineering (phase) for the stormwater management. We hope to go out to bid in the fall of 2020 for the construction of the drainage improvements from Whiskey Road to Banks Mill Road.
• To continue to find ways to increase the salaries for the county workforce, while holding the taxes at the level they have been for the past 10 years.
• To begin to implement those projects that were approved in the Capital Project Sales Tax IV referendum.
Danny Feagin, District 3
• To work more with public safety departments, the sheriff’s office and fire departments.
• To continue to try to clean up abandoned properties.
• To improve salaries for county employees.
Chuck Smith, District 4
• The most important thing I want to work on is the protection of the Savannah River and the lock and dam, so that the communities of Augusta and North Augusta are not devastated (by a drop in water level).
• I want to work on funding for a robust judicial and public safety role, and I want to look for revenue to properly compensate our county employees.
• I want to ensure we get the final sale of the old Aiken County government complex completed.
Sandy Haskell, District 5
• One issue that needs to be addressed very soon is the possible removal of the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has determined that removing the dam and replacing it with a rock weir to allow an endangered fish to pass up the Savannah River past North Augusta is their best option. ... The county will need to partner with both state and federal legislators to get the Corp to utilize another option that will keep and repair the dam, maintain the pool and allow for increased flow in times of heavy rainfall to minimize flooding.
• Aiken County is fortunate to have a fine staff of outstanding employees who are very giving and dedicated to providing excellent services to the citizens of the county. Council needs to work diligently to put in the upcoming budget substantial salary increases for our employees to ensure their pay is at least comparable with the private sector and with their counterparts in other counties. Hopefully this can be accomplished by growth in the tax base and without a tax increase for our citizens.
• I will continue to work with the Economic Development Partnership and SRS (Savannah River Site) to do all that is possible to bring additional good manufacturing jobs to the area and new missions to SRS.
Phil Napier, District 6
• To promote economic development.
• To keep taxes at a minimum.
• To work toward making county employees’ wages more comparable with other agencies in the area.
Willar Hightower, District 8
• I want to ensure we work together as a Council to take care of our county assets and work with economic development to continue growth in the county. An important aspect of economic growth as a Council is to address adequate planning and development to ensure vibrant and enduring neighborhoods and communities that people, especially young people, don’t want to leave.
• Infrastructure upgrades within the county are important for the entire county. As a Council, we must ensure we maintain our plans for paving and resurfacing county roads. We have to ensure that county residents have drivable roads.
• The backbone of a democracy is constituent service. The Council was elected to make policy decisions for Aiken County. We must provide transparent service to the residents of Aiken County and listen to constituents in our districts and address their needs.