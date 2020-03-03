During a work session before its meeting Tuesday night, Aiken County Council learned that the county is turning in a robust performance financially during the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
Lynn Strom, who is an assistant county administrator and the county’s chief financial officer, told the panel she was projecting a surplus for the General Fund.
Based on Strom’s estimations, the county’s expenditures for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, will total $67,112,117.
The revenues will total $70,608,698.
As a result, there will be a surplus of $3,496,581.
But Strom said an adjustment would need to be made in the capital outlay figures, so the surplus probably would end up be closer to $3 million.
Both the projected expenditures and the projected revenues are under the $73,124,380 total budgeted in each category.
The amount for projected revenues does not include funds that would be received from the sale of the old Aiken County Hospital or money budgeted from the Carry Forward Fund Balance and Management Reserve.
“I think this shows two really big things,” said County Council Chairman Gary Bunker of Strom’s statistics. “I think the first is that when you take these pieces out (such as the funds that would be received from the sale of the old hospital), this shows that it is a very strong revenue performance, particularly compared to last year. And I think that’s a good commentary on our local economy.
“Then, second of all, forecasting being roughly $6 million under budget on the expenditure side shows a lot of consistent control on spending.”
The General Fund provides money for the county’s day-to-day expenses.
During the county’s Budget Planning Retreat last month to discuss the 2020-2021 fiscal year that begins July 1, compensation of employees emerged as a major issue.
County Human Resources Director Eileen Twomey said that the county is “lagging in a competitive market” based on what it pays its workers.
The turnover rate for county employees was 20% in 2019.
More people left the county’s staff than were hired – 175 compared to 174 – last year.
Based on Strom’s projections, Bunker expressed optimism that County Council would be able to include more money for its workers in the 2020-2021 budget.
There should be “some measures to reduce the turnover that has been hurting the county – most likely targeted compensation increases and probably some increases across the board,” Bunker said.
During its meeting, which was held at the Aiken County Government Center, County Council unanimously approved the third and final reading of an ordinance that changes the zoning for approximately 4 acres of land at 932 and 936 Chime Bell Church Road.
The property’s zoning classification was Residential Single-Family Conservation. The land’s new categorization will be Residential Multi-Family Development.
The property is near New Ellenton, but has Aiken addresses.
In other action, County Council unanimously passed a resolution that authorizes County Council chairman Gary Bunker to execute new contracts on behalf of the county “with volunteer and other fire departments” that serve unincorporated areas in county.
Listed in the resolution are 18 fire departments.
“Over half the people in Aiken County live within volunteer fire department districts and outside of the districts run by the City of Aiken and the City of North Augusta, so it is very important for us to have these contracts in place,” Bunker told the Aiken Standard in a telephone interview Monday.
The contracts “establish the legal basis for them (the fire departments) to be doing what they are doing,” Bunker explained. “Basically, the county establishes the boundaries for the volunteer fire departments. Without these agreements, the departments would be flying blind.”
All nine County Council members were present at the meeting.