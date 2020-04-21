Aiken County Council is moving forward with a plan to seek refinancing for a major debt.
The panel unanimously approved an ordinance authorizing that action Tuesday during its meeting at the Aiken County Government Center.
All nine County Council members voted on the matter, either in person or via telephone.
According to its wording, the ordinance provides for “the issuance of general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $31 million to refund a portion of the county’s outstanding general obligation bonds.”
The debt is related to the construction of the $37.5 million Government Center, which opened in 2014.
The reason why County Council wants to pursue a refinancing strategy is because interest rates have dropped significantly.
“We are attempting to reduce the amount of money that the county is going to pay to pay off the remaining life of these bonds,” Bunker said. “We’re looking to have a 5% reduction in total net present value in the value of what we are paying back. In other words, the dollar paid 20 years from now is less than a dollar today. So, basically, we have to have a smaller amount of money going out to pay for the bonds. It is cheaper for the taxpayers.”
Before County Council gave final approval to the ordinance, the panel voted unanimously to amend it to allow County Administrator Clay Killian to hire “other professionals, as may be necessary,” to complete any refinancing arrangement that is made.
Also Tuesday, County Council voted unanimously to accept a $40,000 grant from the Petco Foundation to support the Aiken County Animal Shelter’s spay and neuter programs.
In addition, County Council considered two rezoning requests.
The panel unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance that would change the zoning for nearly 20 acres of land on Spann Lane and Gregory Road north of Aiken from Industrial to Urban Development.
The property is divided into three parcels and is located between Reynolds Pond Road and Interstate 20.
In another unanimous vote, County Council approved the second reading of an ordinance that would change the zoning for nearly 52 acres of property on Medwell Hill Road in New Ellenton from Residential Single-Family Conservation and Urban Development to Agricultural Preservation.
The land is divided into five parcels.