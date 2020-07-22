Aiken County Council will continue to seek input from interested members of the general public while considering changes to how the county deals with animal control issues, Council Chairman Gary Bunker told the Aiken Standard on Wednesday.
During a work session that followed Tuesday’s County Council meeting at the Aiken County Government Center, the panel reviewed comments made during a public hearing June 16 and also received in emails.
Many who spoke and wrote expressed concern about a proposed new version of the animal control ordinance, which was prepared by the county’s staff, including Attorney Jim Holly and Assistant Administrator and Chief Planning Officer Joel Duke.
Tuesday’s work session lasted more than an hour as County Council talked about the public’s various suggestions and complaints.
Also Tuesday, the panel’s Judicial and Public Safety Committee discussed the ordinance during its meeting.
“My understanding of the path forward is that there will be a revised ordinance put together (by county staff),” Bunker said. “Council has kept track of the folks who at the public hearing said they would be interested in being on an ad hoc citizens committee or something of that nature, and we’ve also kept track of the folks who sent emails. I don’t know the exact mechanics, but I think staff is going to work on trying to either gather them together or at least send the revised ordinance out to them for their look-see.”
County Council voted to table the second reading of the ordinance following the lengthy public hearing at its June 16 meeting.
During its July meeting Tuesday, the panel voted to remove the second reading from the table, but then voted immediately afterward to retable it.
County Council began taking a hard look at how the county handles animal control matters last year because of vicious attacks by roaming dogs locally.
Duke, Holly and other staff members created a new version of the animal control ordinance that includes a process for the county’s animal control officers to be able to take custody of dangerous or potentially dangerous animals more quickly.
Also in the new version is a requirement for the owner of a dangerous or nuisance animal to register annually with the county’s Code Enforcement department.
During Tuesday’s ordinance work session, Bunker reported that “there was quite a bit of discussion” about the ordinance’s language.
“My own concern was that words like pet and animal were used somewhat indiscriminately when they needed to be more specific,” he said. “For example, there are cases when it is clear that what is being referenced is dogs or cats. But if the word animal is used, that implies that it also could be talking about horses, fish and chickens.”
Also discussed were the circumstances under which animals would be impounded because of abuse or nuisance behavior.
Bunker said he wants the ordinance to make it clear that such action would be taken in “extreme cases” only.
“I’m looking, for example, at wording to the effect of ‘a pattern of abuse’ as opposed to a single time thing that might not be abuse at all,” Bunker explained.
There is a difference, he said, between a dog not having water for a short period of time because it knocked over its dish and dog that is “continually denied water and kept outside during the summer.”
Added Bunker, “A large part of trying to deal with the public comments is how to communicate that we’re dealing with patterns of abuse and serious cases, not the incidental day-to-day stuff that happens with animals.”
Bunker didn’t know if there would be enough time before County Council’s Aug. 18 meeting for staff to make revisions and also get more public input.
“We could do a second reading (after removing the ordinance from the table) and Council could begin offering amendments or it could just get retabled again,” Bunker said.