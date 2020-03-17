An Aiken County Council committee heard a presentation Tuesday night about proposed changes to the way the county deals with animal control issues.
Prior to County Council’s meeting at the Aiken County Government Center, Joel Duke, an assistant county administrator, spoke to the panel’s Judicial and Public Safety Committee about possible revisions to the County Code of Ordinances.
They included a process for temporarily taking custody of dangerous, or potentially dangerous, animals without a magistrate’s order.
Another suggestion was to require the owners of dangerous and nuisance animals to register annually with the County’s Code Enforcement Department.
Registration would continue for such owners as long as they are county residents, said Duke, who is also the county’s chief development officer. But after five years, the owners could ask the Code Enforcement director for a waiver.
Code Enforcement would be required to inspect each registered owner’s property at least once a year.
“I think you are moving in the right direction,” said Committee Chairman Chuck Smith. “Keep working on it, and when you’ve got a final copy, bring it to us.”
Duke described the preparation of the first draft of the proposed changes as a team effort. He worked on the document with County Attorney Jim Holly and Code Enforcement Director Paige Bayne.
The revisions are being considered because of incidents last year in which dogs attacked other animals in the county, County Council Chairman Gary Bunker told the Aiken Standard on Monday.
In addition, the Judicial and Public Safety Committee discussed the salaries of the county’s emergency medical services and sheriff’s office employees.
The county’s human resources director, Eileen Twomey, presented the results of an external market sampling study which showed that the pay received by the county’s EMS and sheriff’s office personnel is significantly below what others in similar positions elsewhere are receiving.
“The numbers are dramatic," Twomey said.
Pay for other types of county employees also is at low level.
County Administrator Clay Killian later said “something to adjust salaries” would be included in the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget that he and his staff are preparing for County Council.
The panel’s Development Committee also met and asked County Deputy Administrator Brian Sanders to prepare a request for proposal for vendors who could provide solar power generating plants for the Government Center and several other large county facilities.
The committee also discussed increasing the number of county road maintenance crews from three to four and determined that road maintenance fees could provide funding for the new crew.
There is a road maintenance fee surplus of more than $5 million. Deputy County Administrator Brian Sanders said there is enough money to also buy some new equipment for the existing crews during the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
County Council approved the following during its meeting:
• A resolution to ratify Bunker’s declaration Monday of a state of emergency in Aiken County because of concern about the spread of the novel coronavirus.
• The first reading of an ordinance to change the zoning for property totaling approximately 51.8 acres on Medwell Hill Road in New Ellenton from Residential Single-Family Conservation and Urban Development to Agricultural Preservation.
Eight of County Council’s nine members were present at the meeting. Kathy Rawls of District 1 was absent.