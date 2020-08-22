The stage is being set for more development north of Interstate 20’s Exit 22 in Aiken County.
During a meeting Aug. 18 at the Aiken County Government Center, Aiken County Council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance that would allow the City of Aiken to expand its water and sewer services district.
Three readings are needed for final passage.
According to the ordinance, the area that would be added is generally north of I-20 along U.S. Highway 1, which also is known as Columbia Highway North, and S.C. Highway 19, which is also known as Edgefield Highway.
Also included in the expansion area would be a section between Wire Road and I-20 and another section west of S.C. Highway 19 near I-20.
At Exit 22, where I-20 passes over U.S. Highway 1, the City of Aiken has plans for a project to provide sewer service from south of I-20 to Piper Road.
“Water is already over there,” said Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh. “The sewer work has been bid out, and its start is imminent. It should be completed later this year.”
The cost will be $700,000.
“If you go north of I-20 (at Exit 22), there is not a lot of development,” Bedenbaugh said. “We have received inquiries over the last couple of years and were unable to provide service.”
Businesses on the south side of exit 22 include McDonald’s, Waffle House, Hardee’s and a Days Inn by Wyndham hotel.
“I want to emphasize that we were careful to make sure that our expansion would not encroach on neighboring utility boundaries, so that was also a key component of our request,” Bedenbaugh said. “We believe our growth is going to be to the north. Over the next 10 to 20 years, it kind of falls into where we believe our utilities service demand is going to be. Right now, we’re almost tapped out on the Southside in terms of our utility boundary. We bump up against other utilities and it’s same to the west.”
Another reason for the northward expansion, Bedenbaugh added, is that it will “put our reservoir in the (water and sewer) district.”
Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker pointed out that the water and sewer district expansion isn’t an extension of Aiken’s city limits or Aiken’s fire district.
“This will not change anybody’s fire fee or take customers away from the volunteer fire departments,” Bunker said. “But, of course, it could set the stage for future annexation, perhaps. But that’s the kind of thing that wouldn’t be until a decade at least. There is still a long way to go if they choose to annex.”
Bedenbaugh agreed that annexation isn't something that could happen soon.
“We cannot annex property unless we are contiguous to it, and we can’t annex a roadway and do a so-called shoestring annexation, so none of that (annexation) is imminent,” Bedenbaugh said. “It (the sewer and water district expansion) just shows the growth potential of our county, in general, and our service area, in particular.”