An ordinance authorizing the sale of the old Aiken County Hospital to a company headed by two Columbia-based developers received approval from Aiken County Council on Tuesday night.
The vote was 9-0, with seven of the panel’s members present physically during the meeting at the Aiken County Government Center and two participating via telephone.
Al Saad and Charles I. Small are the partners in 828 Richland Avenue Associates LLC, which wants to purchase the old hospital.
Saad is the president of A.I. Saad & Companies, a full-service commercial real estate development firm.
Small is the president and CEO of Diversified Development Inc., another full-service commercial real estate development firm.
The ordinance states that 828 Richland Avenue Associates will pay “no less” than $1.15 million for the old hospital and its 9.33 acres of property on Richland Avenue West in Aiken.
For a time, the old hospital served as the headquarters for Aiken County’s government.
According to the ordinance, 828 Richland Avenue Associates’ plans for the property include the development of housing and/or mixed use, “subject to feasibility.”
The old hospital was constructed prior to World War II.
“We are very pleased we made it through third reading,” said County Council Gary Bunker following the meeting. “This organization (828 Richland Avenue Associates) appears to be working very well with the our administration and Council, and also with the City of Aiken, on their proposed plans.
“We are hopeful that we will have a contract with them in the next couple of weeks,” he continued. “And once we have the contract, that will start the 180-day due diligence phase. As it stands right now, we likely will not see any money change hands during the current fiscal year (which ends June 30), but I believe we look very good going into fiscal year 2021 for this project.”
County Council voted unanimously to amend some language in the ordinance prior to considering approval of its third reading.
In addition, a public hearing on the ordinance was held.
Laura Bagwell, Dione Carroll and Mandy Drumming spoke and expressed their support for, in general, preserving the old hospital or at least the brick building’s front portion.
Because the old hospital is in Aiken’s city limits, city officials “ultimately will deem what is going to happen there,” County Council Vice Chairman Andrew Siders said. “Just so everybody understands, the county, after the sale of the building, has no standing in what the city does.”
The county failed to finalize previous deals to sell the old hospital for $1.1 million to The Marian Group in Kentucky and then to a local entity, WTC Investments LLC.
In other action Tuesday evening, County Council unanimously approved the second reading of an ordinance that would establish the county’s budget for fiscal year 2021.
The third and final reading is scheduled for June 16.