Country singer Robbie Robinson, who is a native of Aiken County, performed Friday at Silver Bluff High School and New Ellenton Middle STEAM Magnet School.
Accompanying him was guitarist Jason Howard.
“It was fun at the high school; it’s always great to go back to your alma mater,” said Robinson, who is a 1999 graduate of Silver Bluff. “At the middle school, they brought in their band classes and their art classes. What was so cool was that the art classes were actually drawing scenes from our show. Those kids were amazing. I couldn’t believe how great they could draw at such a young age.”
In addition to entertaining the students, Robinson also was seeking referrals from guidance counselors at the schools because he wants to grant the wishes of troubled youngsters through The Wish Project Foundation.
Robinson, who grew up in the New Ellenton area, founded The Wish Project three years ago to provide encouragement to those who have suffered life-altering tragedies and to raise awareness of psychological conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder.
“The referrals will go the board of directors for The Wish Project,” Robinson said. “Then they will vote on whether they believe the child qualifies for a wish or not. If so, we will meet with the child and they will give us three wishes. Then the board will go through each wish and vote on the one that we most likely will be able to grant.”
In November 2016, The Wish Project granted its first wish, providing a $1,500 shopping spree for Aaron Johnson, then a student at Schofield Middle School.
Johnson, whose father recently had died, got a new television, shoes and a cellphone. He also rode in a limousine and ate dinner at a hibachi restaurant.
“I’m off for the holidays for the rest of this year, and I hope the referrals for wishes will be coming in, so we can start going through them,” Robinson said.
He started The Wish Project radio tour in November that took him to Wisconsin, Iowa, Kentucky, Virginia and other states.
In addition to visiting radio stations, performing live on air and promoting The Wish Project, Robinson also sang at schools in addition to the ones in Aiken County and talked to their guidance counselors about students he might be able to help.
“One hundred percent of all my music profits go to The Wish Project,” he said. “The Wish Project album will be coming out early next year. There probably will be 15 songs on it.”
Robinson, whose singles include “Save This Child” and “Better Than Today,” is no stranger to adversity.
“I was in a car accident during my first semester of college, and I had to have emergency surgery,” he said.
A blood clot was removed and so was large portion of his brain’s right temporal lobe.
“The doctors predicted I would never be able to hum or recognize a tune again,” Robinson said. “But by the grace of God, I woke up two weeks later, and they found out their prediction didn’t come true.”
After moving to Nashville, Tennessee, in 2005, Robinson was a volunteer for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Vanderbilt Children's Hospital.
“I was a wish granter for Make-A-Wish, and I saw the difference that it made in the kids and the sparkle in their eyes,” Robinson said.
Make-A-Wish helps children with critical illnesses, and Robinson decided he would like to assist youngsters who had experienced emotional trauma.
“I couldn’t help but think what sort of positive experience it would be to grant wishes for kids like that,” said Robinson of his reason for starting The Wish Project. “I was a 4-H camp counselor all through high school, and I had worked with kids who had been through some of the worst of the worst tragedies.”
Robinson considers Aiken County to be his home again now.
"A lot of the time when I'm not on tour, I'm actually around here, but I'm not home very much," he said.
For more information about The Wish Project, visit wishprojecttour.com.