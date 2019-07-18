Multi-platinum entertainer Chris Young will bring his “Raised On Country World Tour 2019” to the James Brown Arena in Augusta on Oct. 25.
He will be joined by special guests the Eli Young Band and Matt Stell, according to a news release from the Augusta Entertainment Complex.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday online at AECTix.com, by phone at 877-428-4849 and at the SRP Box Office at the James Brown Arena at 601 7th St. in Augusta.
Young has had a banner year, according to the release. “Raised On Country,” his current single and the namesake for his 2019 tour, is at No. 7 on Billboard/Mediabase and is rising. Young also crossed the two billion streams mark for his music, including his newly-released songs “Drowning” and “Town Ain’t Big Enough,” featuring Lauren Alaina, from his upcoming eighth studio album.
Young also recently set a personal milestone with the biggest crowd of his career – more than 21,500 in attendance – for his recent headlining show at Philadelphia’s BB&T Pavilion, according to the release.
The members of the Eli Young Band met while students at the University of North Texas in Denton, and throughout their career, they have clung to their Texas roots, according to the release. Their country hits include “Break It In,” “Love Ain't,” “Drunk Last Night,” “Even If It Breaks Your Heart” and “Crazy Girl.”
After playing college basketball for Drury University for four years, Matt Stell headed to Nashville and a career in country music rather than entering Harvard University’s Extension School Pre-Med program, according to the release. The 6-foot-7 Center Ridge, Arkansas, native and self-taught vocalist and guitar-player made the move to Music City in 2014.
His debut single, “Prayed For You,” written by Stell along with Ash Bowers and Alison Veltz, amassed more than 54 million digital streams, making waves on Billboard’s Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs Charts and spinning on SiriusXM’s The Highway, according to the release.