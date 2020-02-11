After addressing concerns from Woodside Plantation residents Tuesday night, Aiken City Council member Andrea Gregory has requested that the deer culling in the neighborhood be put on hold until after a meeting can be set up between her, city staff and the deer culling contractor.

Gregory, who represents the Woodside area, hopes the meeting can be accomplished before this weekend.

The decision was made after Gregory addressed several post-kill locations where blood was still visible from recent deer killings. Gregory has requested a meeting to recommend better clean-up strategies for residents' peace of mind.

"When you do a job you have to clean up," Gregory said. "(The mess) shows a lack of professionalism."

In 2019, the Woodside community voted in favor of harvesting deer in the area as a means of thinning the herd and thus hopefully reducing damage in the neighborhood.

City Council gave final approval Nov. 11 to the culling process with the passage of an amendment that permitted the shooting of guns within city limits for authorized and regulated wildlife culls.

The Woodside Plantation Property Owners Association was granted a permit Dec. 30 by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, allowing the association "to take up to 100 white-tailed deer" between the dates of Dec. 30 and March 1.

Gregory also said that the comfort of Aiken citizens is "at the forefront of the entire process."

"This process has to be seamless," Gregory said. "What we witnessed today, unfortunately, made it seem not seamless."

Earlier Tuesday, City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said that the Aiken Department of Public safety has been responding to reports of gunshots at Woodside but were unable to locate the source of the shots. The reports have come outside of the 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. deer culling period.

Woodside is adjacent to the county, Bedenbaugh said, where gunfire is permitted. The gunfire may come from hunters but also could be from target practice, Bedenbaugh said.