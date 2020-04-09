Hundreds of local residents may have spotted a 6-foot bunny traveling around Aiken on April 9, as Aiken's Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department provided mid-day chauffeur service for the Easter Bunny and other volunteers.
The Cottontail Cruise Easter Egg Hunt had two groups in action – occasionally observed by socially distant kids, parents and neighbors – to sprinkle colorful, candy-filled eggs in kid-friendly locations. They visited about 50 homes spread among a variety of neighborhoods.
"You made our day," was one comment relayed to Curry Hall, a recreation program coordinator who took part in the trek mostly around the northern part of Aiken.
"Everybody seemed to be happy even just to see the bunny … I think people just want to see other people," Hall said, acknowledging the strange scenes brought on by guidelines and restrictions due to the coronavirus.
Thursday's festivities were largely improvised, in the wake of the traditional egg hunt held in Perry Park being canceled due to health concerns. This year's hunt was to have been held April 4. Thursday's visit allowed kids to scramble through their own front yards – lawn and bushes alike – for some holiday fun.
Some houses had nobody in sight, in terms of children or parents. Others had residents waving from windows or doors, and some had a child who immediately scrambled onto the lawn to scoop up goodies.
Bunny time, a few days early
Hundreds of local residents may have spotted a six-foot bunny traveling around Aiken April 9, as Aiken's parks, recreation and tourism department provided mid-day chauffeur service for the Easter Bunny and other volunteers. Dozens of homes got a visit in the Cottontail Crew Easter Egg Hunt, and the roving crew — occasionally observed by socially distant kids, parents and neighbors — sprinkled colorful, candy-filled eggs in kid-friendly locations.
"I think it brings a sense of normalcy back to their lives," Hall said.
Allison Crib, also a recreation program coordinator, made similar comments and recalled one little boy who apparently had an impulse to give the bunny a hug but managed to restrain himself. "He turned around and did like a sad little wave with the bunny 6 feet behind him. It was very cute and his dad was taking pictures the whole time."
"We couldn't really have a public gathering," Hall said, recalling the 2019 gathering in the park. "Last year, we had over 175 people."
Hall, referring to himself and his peers in parks, recreation and tourism, said, "We're all about fun and play, and it's kind of weird for us not to be in our element."
He said he would like to see the event held again, possibly in 2021, possibly reaching out to shut-ins, people in retirement homes or kids with special needs. "It wasn't that hard to plan. I think it went off really good, considering this was the first time."
He confirmed that phones began ringing immediately a few days ago, when parents were invited to call and reserve a spot in Thursday's festivities. The situation represented "a happy dilemma for an odd time," he noted.