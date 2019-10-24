The Oct. 27 date of the Cot Campbell Tribute and Silent Auction on Sunday is significant.
It will be the first anniversary of the death of Campbell, who founded Dogwood Stable and served as its president.
“I can’t think of a better way to commemorate Cot’s life,” said his widow, Anne Campbell, earlier this week.
The public is invited, and there will be no charge for admission.
A brief ceremony will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum in Hopelands Gardens.
Immediately following that will be the opening of an exhibit celebrating Cot Campbell’s life that will include photos of him that were taken over the years and some of the awards that he won as a prominent figure in the thoroughbred racing industry.
From 1:45 p.m. to 4 p.m., there will be a silent auction featuring trophies won by Dogwood horses and win photos.
Minimum bids will start at $20.
Also offered will be 40 posters of Storm Song, who was the champion 2-year-old filly of 1996 while racing for Dogwood.
People can acquire one or more for a minimum donation of $25 each, said Hall of Fame and Museum Coordinator Lisa Hall.
All proceeds from the posters and the silent auction will benefit the Hall of Fame and Museum.
“I am very pleased to be able to do something significant for the Hall of Fame, which has always honored Cot so much,” Anne Campbell said. “Aiken was such a huge part in the pleasure that Cot and I took from all of Dogwood’s big victories on the racetrack. Aiken was so supportive and so excited for us. This is one way we can pay Aiken back for the pleasure it gave us and show the appreciation we have for Aiken.”
In August 2018, Cot Campbell was inducted into thoroughbred racing’s national Hall of Fame in Saratoga Springs, New York.
In addition to Storm Song, horses raced by Dogwood included 2013 Belmont Stake winner Palace Malice, 1990 Preakness Stakes winner Summer Squall and 1987 champion steeplechaser Inlander.
At the time of his death, Campbell was 91.
The last thoroughbred campaigned by Dogwood was Pipes, who was owned in partnership with Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners.
On Sept. 2, Pipes finished second in a race at Saratoga Racecourse and was claimed from Dogwood and Eclipse for $30,000.
Thomas C. Albrecht and Vincent J. Fusaro now own Pipes, according to Equibase.com.
Hopelands Gardens is at 135 Dupree Place.
The Hopelands parking lot off of Dupree will be reserved Sunday for handicapped attendees of the Cot Campbell Tribute and Silent Auction, Hall said.
Others should use the parking lot at Rye Patch at 100 Berrie Road.