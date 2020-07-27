Preparations to conduct transportation studies along two busy Aiken County corridors, where the potential for additional commercial and residential development is high, are nearing completion.
Set to be examined closely are the southern portion of Whiskey Road in the Aiken area and Bettis Academy Road in Graniteville.
“Stretching approximately seven miles between Ascauga Lake Road and U.S. Highway 25, Bettis Academy Road is the primary transportation corridor serving the Sage Mill Industrial Park and an expanding array of residential and commercial developments,” wrote Assistant Aiken County Administrator Joel Duke in email interviews with the Aiken Standard.
“The 4½-mile section of Whiskey Road from Powderhouse Road to the New Ellenton city limits serves as a principal commuter route to the Savannah River Site and as access to various residential and commercial uses. The ongoing economic development in both corridors will eventually impact how efficiently the routes move traffic and provide access to homes and businesses. The studies are needed to provide state and local policy makers with the tools and roadway improvement necessary to accommodate the evolving corridors.”
The studies will be designed to do the following:
• Analyze current land uses and project future growth along each corridor.
• Recommend development practices for extending the functional life and capacity of the existing roadways.
• Propose options for maintaining each corridor’s dual role as a major thoroughfare and access to local commerce and housing.
• Identify any existing deficiencies and determine what improvements might be needed in roadway design, capacity and safety.
• Determine the feasibility and costs of any proposed improvements.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation, or SCDOT, “is expected to release the county to move forward with both projects” soon, wrote Duke, who is also Aiken County’s chief development officer.
“We anticipate consultants being onboard and working on the two studies by September or October,” he added.
The Aiken Regional Transportation Study, or ARTS, “authorized up to $250,000 to cover both studies,” Duke wrote. “The final cost of each study will be determined once consultants are selected and contracts negotiated.”
ARTS is a Metropolitan Planning Organization, or MPO.
MPOs are federally funded, and they coordinate and plan transportation projects in urbanized areas with more than 50,000 residents, according to Duke.
In addition to developing local transportation policies, MPOs decide how to allocate federal funds to implement the transportation planning process.
The ARTS MPO planning area covers approximately 793 square miles with a population of 511,686 (based on the United States Census of 2010). The area includes the urbanized portions of Aiken and Edgefield counties in South Carolina and Columbia and Richmond counties in Georgia.
“The ARTS MPO process includes several policy and technical subcommittees which guide transportation planning and project development,” Duke wrote. “One of these is the South Carolina Policy Subcommittee. It serves in an advisory capacity to the ARTS Policy Committee and is responsible for ensuring that the South Carolina portion of ARTS is kept up to date. The South Carolina Policy Subcommittee is comprised of locally elected officials and federal, state and locally appointed personnel (nonvoting members) representing the South Carolina portion of the MPO.”
The South Carolina Policy Subcommittee recommended the Whiskey Road and Bettis Academy studies in November 2019. The ARTS MPO Policy Committee authorized the studies in December 2019.
Asked how the studies would be funded, Duke wrote: “Eighty percent of the funding for the ARTS MPO planning activities is provided by (a division of) the U.S. Department of Transportation, (which is known as the) Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). The remaining 20 percent is provided by local sources. As an extension of the regular MPO planning process, 80 percent of the funding of the two studies is provided by the FHWA. The County Transportation Committees in Aiken County and Edgefield County are providing the local funding for the Bettis Academy Road project. Aiken County is the local source for the Whiskey Road study.”
Duke said Aiken County, in coordination with SCDOT and FHWA, would be selecting the private consultants that will assist in conducting the studies, which are expected to require 10 to 12 months to complete.