A correctional officer at Trenton Correctional Institution in Edgefield has been charged with distributing methamphetamine and other contraband to an inmate.
Kembria Merriweather, 24, of North Augusta is charged with distribution of methamphetamine, providing contraband to an inmate and misconduct in office, according to a news release by the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
Warrants state the suspect allegedly brought three cellphones, two chargers and eight grams of meth to an inmate she was starting to initiate a relationship with.
Warrants allege Merriweather was paid $2,000 for two of the cellphones and was awaiting payment for the meth and third phone when she was arrested.
Merriweather was fired after her arrest and the investigation is ongoing, according to the news release.
