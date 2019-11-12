People will have the chance to hear from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regarding the recent Lock and Dam decision at a public meeting on Wednesday.
The Corps will hold the meeting Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the Boathouse Community Center, 101 Riverfront Drive, Augusta, Georgia.
The Corps announced on Oct. 29 the decision regarding fish passage and the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam.
The Corps has selected Alternative 2-6d, "a set of river-width weirs followed by the removal of the deteriorating lock and dam," as described by a Corps news release.
Wednesday's meeting will allow the public to hear details about the decision and get questions answered by Corps officials.
The Savannah Harbor Expansion fish passage project requires that a cost-effective solution be found that would allow fish to pass to historic breeding grounds at Augusta Shoals.
Alternative 2-6d is the Corps' chosen solution, but that decision has faced pushback, mainly from opponents who don't want to see the Savannah River lowered. The state of South Carolina has already filed a lawsuit against the Corps.
"The state filed a lawsuit against the Corps to prevent it from tearing down the historic New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam (NSBLD) and replacing it with another structure that would result in the lowering of the water level by over five feet," according to a news release from the Attorney General's office.