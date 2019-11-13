AUGUSTA — There was standing room only at the start of a public meeting Wednesday evening regarding the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam, as hundreds came to hear what the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had to say about the project.

Col. Daniel Hibner, commander of the Savannah District of the Corps, spoke for about half an hour about the process, response, and future of the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project fish passage, which requires that fish must be allowed to reach historic spawning grounds at Augusta Shoals.

The meeting, held at the Boathouse Community Center in Augusta, came a little over two weeks after the Corps announced its chosen solution, known as Alternative 2-6d, which would remove the lock and dam and built a set of rock weirs across the river. The meeting was announced at the same time as the decision. A press release accompanying the announcement stated Alt. 2-6d would lower the river height in the Augusta area around 2 feet from current average conditions.

"I appreciate and understand what this project means to you, and the concerns of the local communities have in the outcome of the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam," Hibner said near the start of his presentation.

"As required by the Water Resources Development Act of 2016, the fish passage project is meant to mitigate environmental impacts to endangered species from two separate sources: ongoing construction for the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project, as well as the existence of the lock and dam itself," he said

Hibner quickly ran through a timeline of the events of the project and the Corps' process, from a February drawdown simulation, to responding to over 460 public comments, to meetings with public leaders.

"We've responded to letters from all stakeholders and answered congressional inquiries so that everyone can understand the decision and to ensure a comprehensive analysis. I personally met with both governors of Georgia and South Carolina, your mayors on multiple occasions and members of the Senate and Congress," Hibner said.

Hibner did not take any questions during the presentation, citing a lawsuit filed by the state of South Carolina regarding the decision, which he said will "provide further scrutiny of the project." Hibner's mention of the lawsuit was answered with cheers and a round of applause from the audience.

"Obviously this is disappointing to many of you, and I understand your frustration," he said later. "Due to the lawsuit, I now have an obligation to my command, to the state of South Carolina and to you, to let this case play out in the courtroom and not in the public square."

Hibner discussed during his presentation a variety of topics, including the independent external peer review, flooding and the park on the Georgia side of the river adjacent to the lock and dam.

Following Hibner's presentation, he and other Corps staff stuck around to answer questions from attendees.

North Augusta Mayor Bob Pettit attended the meeting, and said he appreciates Hibner's and the Corps' coming to speak about the issue.

Public and elected officials from both sides of the river were scattered across the room.

Save the dam river

Augusta resident Bob Prescott, along with Jean Kernaghan were at the event wearing T-shirts that read "114.5, it's the law." Other T-shirts reading "save the dam river" were worn by multiple people in the crowd.

Prescott's shirt refers to the 2016 Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act, which states the pool level must be maintained as it was on date of enactment. That level was 114.5 feet.

Prescott, who was a member of the Coast Guard and is the president of the Olde Town Neighborhood Association – a riverfront neighborhood in Augusta – said he was glad Hibner didn't take questions, "because it would have just been a bunch of people hollering and screaming."

'The length of my pen'

One of Hibner's points in the presentation was about the potential of raising the weir, which would require cooperations of agencies on both sides of the river to form a locally preferred option.

"Our selected plan remains Alternative 2-6d, and we knew this would be disagreeable. But this doesn't mean that you won't be able to obtain higher water levels. While the final report selects Alternative 2-6d, there is always the option to increase the weir height even after construction is complete. This means the community can opt for a higher weir, such as Alternative 2-6a," Hibner said.

"A modification of this kind would increase the weir height by another foot and a half at the project location."

Hibner brought a to-scale poster showing Alternative 2-6a, which showed a true-to-scale height difference between options.

At the top of the poster was "today," and a height of 114 feet. Below it at 112.9 feet was Alternative 1-1, which would have retained the lock and dam structure with fish passage around it, but has been called an invalid option by the Corps. Also on the chart were Alt. 2-6a at 112.4 feet, and Alt. 2-6d at 111 feet.

Hibner pulled out an ink pen, comparing the height difference between Alternatives 2-6a and 1-1.

"(Alternative) 2-6a can get you to just about the length of my pen from what you would get if you maintained the lock and dam and did a fish bypass around it," he said.