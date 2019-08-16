The Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a North Augusta man after a possible electrocution at a home Friday.
Officers were called to the home after Soloman Jones, 60, was found unresponsive in a hole where he had been working on his plumbing system, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.
Aiken County Sheriff's Office received a dispatch call to a home off Sudlow Lake Road in reference to a possible electrocution, Sheriff's Office Capt. Eric Abdullah said.
Upon arrival, first responders cancelled a call to the Aiken County Emergency Services after the victim was determined to be deceased, Cindy Blystone, Aiken County Emergency Medical Services quality manager, said.
At this time it has not been confirmed if Jones had been electrocuted but power crews confirmed he was several feet away from the nearest buried electric line, Ables said.
An autopsy will be conducted in Newberry to determine Jones' cause of death, Ables said.