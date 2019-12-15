Two people were killed and two children were badly hurt in a crash Saturday night along Charleston Highway.
The crash, involving two vehicles, happened around 8:48 p.m. in Windsor, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
Delanie Murphy, 41, and Dave Chavis Jr., 29, both of Williston, were pronounced dead at scene, the coroner said.
They were the parents of the two "seriously" injured children, Ables reported Sunday night.
Murphy was driving, and Chavis was a passenger in the front seat. Both were wearing seat belts.
The pair will be autopsied Monday in Newberry, the coroner said.
At last update, the injured children were described as being in serious condition. They were brought to a hospital in Augusta after the crash.
Ables said the S.C. Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation.