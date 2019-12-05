Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Aiken County Detention Center after being found unresponsive Thursday morning.
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has called in the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office to conduct an investigation into the death of Dion M. Cook, Sr., 51, of Aiken at the detention center, according to a news release by the sheriff's office.
As part of procedure, SLED has been called in to conduct the investigation, according to the release.
Detention officers and a facility nurse attempted life-saving measures.
Aiken County EMS responded and transported the inmate to Aiken Regional Medical Centers where he was pronounced dead, according to the report.
There does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances regarding the inmate’s death, according to the release.
There has only been one other inmate death at the Aiken County detention center this year which occurred on Feb. 7, Capt. Nick Gallam with the sheriff's office said.