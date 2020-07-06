The sentencing of a former Los Alamos National Laboratory scientist has again been delayed by novel coronavirus concerns.

The hearing for Turab Lookman, who in January pleaded guilty to lying about his involvement in a Chinese recruitment stratagem, the Thousand Talents Program, is now set for Aug. 26. Hearings had been scheduled for late April and, after that, late July.

"Dr. Lookman is nearly 70 years old and has a family history of significant cardiac disease," reads a June 30 court filing, similar to a previous one. "He is thus in a high-risk pool for serious and potentially fatal complications associated with COVID-19."

More than 13,200 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the highly contagious virus, had been logged in New Mexico, where Los Alamos is, as of Sunday.

A safer, more virus-free "environment" might exist in the near future, Lookman's counsel argued. New Mexico, the counsel continued, "has shown it is capable of maintaining control over infection trends" in the past.

Lookman – years ago named a laboratory fellow, an illustrious title – was arrested by the FBI in May 2019. A federal grand jury indicted him on three counts of making false statements about his connection to foreign governments and the Thousand Talents Program.

The program is designed to coax people engaged in research and development in the U.S. to share information and knowledge with China in exchange for money or some form of compensation.

By June 2018, Lookman had been recruited by, applied for and accepted into the Thousand Talents Program, widely described as a threat to U.S. national security. When a Los Alamos counterintelligence officer inquired about his ties to Chinese recruitment endeavors or employment, Lookman lied.

Los Alamos is one of 17 national labs scattered across the country. The lab nearest to Aiken is the Savannah River National Lab, which is overseen by Savannah River Nuclear Solutions.