A number of events in Aiken County and throughout South Carolina have been postponed, canceled or altered because of the outbreak of coronavirus:
• The Minor League Baseball season will be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, affecting the Augusta GreenJackets.
The GreenJackets, based at SRP Park in North Augusta, is a minor league team affiliated with the San Francisco Giants. A schedule on the team’s website lists April 9 as the team’s first game against the Columbia Fireflies in Columbia. The first home game for the team is currently set for April 16 against the Rome Braves.
A news release from Minor League Baseball states that it will work with Major League Baseball to resume play as soon as it is safe to do so.
• The Junior Invitational at Sage Valley is restricting access to its golf tournament beginning Friday.
The organizers of the Junior Invitational said in a news release Thursday afternoon that the only people allowed on the property will be players, their family and essential personnel.
• Savannah Riverkeeper has also postponed the 2020 Roast on the River to Oct. 24 as a precaution against the coronavirus. Tickets that have already been purchased for the event will still be accepted in October, according to a news release from Savannah Riverkeeper.
• The Carolina Cup steeplechase races in Camden scheduled for March 28 were scrapped for only the second time in more than 80 years, organizers said Thursday.
• The Volvo Car Open announced Thursday that its tournament, the largest women’s only pro tennis event in North America, will not be played this year. It was set for April 4-12 and ready to celebrate its 20th year in Charleston.