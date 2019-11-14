Friends and colleagues remembered Ruth and Antoine Cordahi as “trailblazers” in education and music whose legacies of expanding the arts and advocating for children with special needs continues.
Dr. Ruth Cordahi, a retired education professor at USC Aiken, died July 2, 2018. Her husband, Antoine Cordahi, who taught at USCA and was the music director at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church and the second artistic director of the Aiken Choral Society, died Sept. 25 .
A Memorial Mass to honor the Cordahis will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the old St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church at 203 Park Ave. S.E.
The couple, who were married more than 50 years, met in Egypt while working at the Schutz American School in Alexandria. She was an American from California. He was Lebanese and “born into one of the oldest, aristocratic families in Alexandria, Egypt,” according to their obituary in the Aiken Standard.
They came in Aiken in 1975 when Ruth Cordahi accepted the position of chairman of USCA's Department of Education and became part of the community for the next 40 years.
Blanche Premo-Hopkins remembered Ruth and Antoine Cordahi as dedicated educators.
“She was very devoted to young children's education. That was her forte,” said Premo-Hopkins, who is a professor emerita of philosophy at USCA and retired as the university's executive vice chancellor for academic affairs.
Ruth Cordahi, who was a full-time, tenured faculty member at USCA, helped expand the Tri-Development Center, which provides services for people with physical and intellectual disabilities, and founded the Best Buddies program at USCA, which pairs people with intellectual or developmental disabilities in one-on-one friendships with college students, according to her obituary.
Premo-Hopkins said Ruth Cordahi was one of USCA's founding professors who helped the university grow in the 1970s from a two-year campus to a four-year university.
“She was among the first faculty who helped move USCA into a collegiate, four-year, academic institution with a high-quality faculty,” she said. “She was there at the beginning.”
Antoine Cordahi taught voice and piano part-time at USCA before the university established degree programs in music and music education, Premo-Hopkins said.
“So in many ways, Antoine was one of the trailblazers in that regard, and out in the community, he was extremely well-known and well regarded for his work with the Aiken Choral Society,” she said.
A member of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Premo-Hopkins also knew Antoine Cordahi's work as the church's music director, especially during the holidays.
“I especially remember his work at midnight Mass. The Christmas Mass is always beautiful,” she said.
And Premo-Hopkins said she remembers how Antoine Cordahi, an accomplished pianist, took great care with his hands.
“He was a master pianist,” she said. “He was very careful with his hands and fingers. They were his treasures.”
Premo-Hopkins said the Cordahis were “always there for their students.”
“They were both very kind,” she said. “I respected both. I thank them very much. I revere their contributions, and of course, I mourn their passing.”
Dr. Maureen Simpson, who became the third artistic director of the Aiken Choral Society after Antoine Cordahi retired in 2007, said people might have forgotten that he was an “incredible pianist.”
“His Chopin was beyond compare. It was just exquisite,” she said.
Simpson said Antoine Cordahi brought “flair … imagination … and charisma” to Aiken when the city offered fewer outlets for the arts than it does today, especially through the Aiken Choral Society.
“Antoine came in, and people gravitated toward him,” she said. “He was European, and yet he wasn't. He spoke exquisite English. He spoke French. People became so excited about singing. That was what he brought: he brought that real joy of singing.”
Antoine Cordahi also expanded the Aiken Choral Society's repertoire to include major works by classical European composers, including Schubert, Haydn, Brahms and Handel.
“He encouraged us to stretch our minds,” Simpson said. “He took us to the far end of the spectrum of classical music. Antoine's contributions to the arts, to choral singing, to solo singing, to recital work are invaluable. He left a legacy of excellence in choral music that we try to follow.”
Gifts in their memory can be made to the Tri-Development Center of Aiken County or St. Mary's Traditional Choir Harpsichord and Music Fund.