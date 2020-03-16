R. Jackson Cooper filed for candidacy for the office of solicitor in Second Judicial Circuit.
Cooper seeks to follow Strom Thurmond Jr., who announced he would not seek reelection for the solicitor's seat.
Cooper, a native of Williston, graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2013 with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and again from the School of Law in 2016. He then served as Assistant Solicitor to Thurmond from 2016 to 2019, where he prosecuted General Sessions cases in Barnwell and Bamberg Counties.
He currently works in the Office of General Counsel for Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, LLC in Aiken.
While an assistant solicitor, Cooper prosecuted hundreds of cases.
Cooper is an active member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, where he teaches Sunday School and serves on the By-Laws Committee, Nominating Committee and Harvest Day Committee.
He is Chairman of the Salkehatchie Ducks Unlimited Chapter, which encompasses Barnwell and Bamberg counties. Cooper is also a decade long member of Harmony Lodge No. 17 AFM located in Barnwell.
“My roles in this community have proven that I’m dedicated, have a strong work ethic and care about what goes on," Cooper said. "I plan on bringing those attributes to the office of Solicitor here in the Second Circuit.”
Cooper has also gained endorsements from local law enforcement including Bamberg Chief of Police James Smoak, Denmark Chief of Police Leroy Grimes and Salley Chief of Police Jarrod Goldman.
“I am eager to take on this opportunity to serve my area and I can best do that by seeking justice for those who need it most in my community," Cooper said. "My role as assistant solicitor taught me the realm of criminal prosecution and my current position has taught me how to effectively administrate an office.”
Cooper will run against fellow Republican and current deputy solicitor Bill Weeks in a primary election scheduled for June 9.
Filing remains open until noon on March 30.