The construction of a Dollar General that was proposed on a vacant lot of Pine Log Road last year is well underway.
According to Assistant County Administrator Joel Duke, A permit for the construction of the Dollar General was issued on Jan. 29 this year by the Aiken County Planning and Development Department.
The permit was issued to the general contractor S.D. Clifton Construction, Inc., with the owner listed as Trotter General, LLC.
In October 2018, Dennis Trotter, of Trotter General, wrote to the Planning Department describing the addition of the then-proposed business as a "great addition to the neighborhood."
The lot is located at 950 East Pine Log Road and sits on about 3.15 acres. The store will be an estimated 9,100 feet. It will have a single northern entrance and two parking lots.
The East Pine Log Road lot is currently zoned urban development, an area characterized by expected growth and mixed-use development.
On June 24, 2019, the department performed and approved an inspection of the foundation slab. No additional inspections have been requested to date.
In an email, Duke said the project "appears to be moving forward at a normal pace."