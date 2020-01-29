Early development of a cutting-edge S.C. National Guard cybersecurity complex at USC Aiken is anticipated to begin later this year, with construction expected to start roughly two years later.
Construction of the DreamPort Cybersecurity Collaborative – making tangible a partnership between the university and the military – could take a couple years, according to U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Brad Owens, the S.C. National Guard director of joint staff.
The project timeline was announced Wednesday.
Gov. Henry McMaster's executive budget, rolled out earlier, included $15 million for the futuristic footprint. An additional $15 million was allocated via the federal budget.
"As we advance through the digital age, we must be proactive in fighting cyber-crime," McMaster said in a statement. "This state-of-the-art facility will make South Carolina a leader in cybersecurity."
The DreamPort complex, sporting both open and secure settings, is intended to foster cyber- and technology-related research, education and workforce development. It's also meant to spearhead the fight against growing cybersecurity pitfalls.
"The cyber domain creates opportunities and partnerships that cross all business sectors and influences economic growth for the entire state," Owens said in a statement. "It can also bring extreme risk. So, this is an opportunity to be a model across the state and become a source for others as they encounter cyber threats."
The state National Guard is home to one of five cyber-protection outfits, the 125th Cyber Battalion, which is currently headquartered at McEntire Joint National Guard Base.
Establishing the DreamPort facility at USCA puts it well within reach of other synergetic operations: Fort Gordon, the Army's cyber center of excellence in Augusta, and the in-motion Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative, a U.S. Department of Energy and Savannah River National Laboratory nuclear venture.
Also in 2018, a study from the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology described the Savannah River Site, 30 minutes south of Aiken, as "poised to emerge as a major national cybersecurity hub," one that is "ideally positioned and equipped."
"Failing to empower the SRS to reach its potential as a national cybersecurity leader and operational center would be a missed opportunity for our nation," the think tank's report reads.
Elected officials and USCA Chancellor Dr. Sandra Jordan have hailed the DreamPort installation as a fantastic addition to an already interested and invested region. Aiken Chamber of Commerce President and CEO J. David Jameson has used the phrase "cyber ecosystem."
"Besides the national security aspect, this project will provide important state and regional economic development benefits," Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker has said. "It will provide an environment for entrepreneurs, nontraditional companies, small business, industry, and academics to develop new technologies in support of our cyber warriors."