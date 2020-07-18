The chairman of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee this week chided the National Nuclear Security Administration for increasingly straying away from its parent, the U.S. Department of Energy.
Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., a New Jersey Democrat, during an oversight hearing Tuesday said the NNSA – whose nuclear weapons and nonproliferation portfolio intimately involves the Savannah River Site – "seems to be going from quasi-independent to completely rogue with each passing year."
The National Nuclear Security Administration, established in 2000, is typically seen as a semiautonomous Energy Department agency. The NNSA has its own leader, now Administrator Lisa Gordon-Hagerty, who is also recognized as the Energy Department's under secretary for nuclear security.
Boosting the energy secretary's "role in managing the nuclear security mission," Pallone said, would be wise, especially in light of recent attempts to provide the Pentagon and the Nuclear Weapons Council greater influence over the NNSA purse.
"Once again this year, the Senate Armed Services chairman" – Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla. – "attempted to strip the DOE of much of its authority over the National Nuclear Security Administration," the New Jersey congressman said. "And this was a really wrong-headed effort that threatens the important, long-standing principle of civilian, not military, control over the nuclear weapons stockpile."
Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette was the sole witness at Tuesday's hearing.
The energy secretary, a cabinet position, oversees the budgeting process for the DOE and its NNSA, among other tasks. In a June 29 letter to Inhofe, Brouillette objected to provisions included in must-pass defense legislation that would have negatively affected his power and input.
"Since the establishment of DOE in 1977, the Secretary of Energy has been charged with the management of America's nuclear weapon capabilities," Brouillette wrote. "This authority is the most important responsibility that I hold as the Secretary of Energy."
Brouillette earlier this year said he liked where the National Nuclear Security Administration was: not with the Defense Department and still under his umbrella, within quick reach of the Energy Department.
"With regard to its independent status, I do not think that that is the appropriate answer, as well," Brouillette said at the time, in February. "I think it's very important that these agencies have cabinet-level accountability, as well as oversight."
President Donald Trump's fiscal year 2021 budget proposal included $19.8 billion for the NNSA. Much of that was flagged for weapons work.