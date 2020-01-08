After a U.S. airstrike was carried out last week that resulted in the death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, many Americans have been debating whether the strike will lead to increased security for Americans at home and abroad.
In Aiken County, some people believe Soleimani's death was necessary to prevent further loss of American lives, while others expressed concern that President Donald Trump's airstrike order might end with the U.S. and Iran at war.
"I think that the president acted courageously and in the best interest of our country," said Aiken Republican Club President John Massey. "I think it’s a real shame that people are criticizing him because they don’t like his personality and because they believe a lot of the rhetoric that’s coming out of the Democratic Party."
Massey said he has tried to keep an "open mind" on political issues and believes Trump's actions were taken to protect Americans in foreign countries. He said he would like to see all Americans "get back" to supporting the U.S. president regardless of party affiliation.
"I think it’s a terrible time that we live in when people ignore facts and instead just let their political views overtake logic and the facts of situations that present themselves in the world today," Massey said.
David Matos, president of Carolina Peace Resource Center, attended an Aiken peace vigil organized by the Women in Black on Monday, where people spoke in opposition to entering war with Iran. Matos said the killing of Soleimani will only aggravate hostilities.
"This is dangerous escalation," Matos said. "Assassination is disproportionate and provocative."
Matos believes the current conflict with Iran could have been avoided, had the United States chosen to follow through with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal – an agreement signed by former President Barack Obama that provided Iran sanctions relief in exchange for restrictions on Iran's nuclear program and increased United Nations monitoring.
"The whole reason we're in this proxy war with Iran is because Trump chose to tear up the Iran deal and abandon our allies who all worked toward that – which, according to people in the arms control community, was a good deal," Matos said. "Then, he mounted this maximum pressure campaign on Iran. So Iran is trying to push back in this proxy war, and it's just getting escalated and escalated.
"All this escalation and all this violence is by choice … and it's unnecessary," he continued.
Bob Brookshire, chairman of the Aiken County GOP, said he also supports Trump's decision to carry out the airstrike against Soleimani, believing the Iranian general was a "bad actor" who was endangering American lives.
"I think he (Trump) has the American people in his thoughts and prayers; and I, of course, support him," Brookshire said. "I think he’s doing the right thing. I think he probably knows more about the situation than he can tell, because I’m sure most of the info he discusses with the Pentagon is classified; so we really don’t know the whole situation."
Brookshire said he hopes the situation with Iran does not erupt into war.
Ellen Poisson, who attended the Women in Black demonstration, previously lived in Iran. She has visited the country four times on peace missions.
Poisson said she was against "escalating hostilities" with Iran, in part because she believes the conflict would play out differently than previous U.S. conflicts with Iraq.
"(Iran is) much more advanced technologically, and has a higher education level (than Iraq) in many ways," Poisson said. "It's also a country that has many different ethnic groups … They will band together against an outside interference, and that was happening already before the recent assassination."
Poisson believes most Americans don't want a drawn-out conflict in the Middle East, which is why she has concerns over the U.S. airstrike.
"The bottom line, a war with Iran would be disruptive in many ways if the balance of power in the Middle East was disrupted," Poisson said. "It would involve us in another quagmire in the Middle East, which we just don't need."
On Tuesday, Iran claimed responsibility for an attack in which several ballistic missiles were launched at two bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq. The attack was apparently in retaliation for Soleimani's death.
No deaths have been reported from the attack.
On Wednesday, Trump responded to the attack and credited an early warning system "that worked very well" for the fact that no American or Iraqi deaths occurred.
Trump also said the United States is "ready to embrace peace with all who seek it."