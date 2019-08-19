An injury has sidelined Concrete Rose, one of the most successful Aiken-trained thoroughbred racehorses in recent years.
The 3-year-old filly has a hairline fracture in her right foreleg and will miss the rest of the 2019 racing season, the New York Racing Association, or NYRA, reported Aug. 18.
Owned by Ashbrook Farm and BBN Racing LLC, Concrete Rose is undefeated in four starts this year.
Her biggest victories came in the $750,000 Belmont Oaks Invitational Stakes and the $750,000 Saratoga Oaks Invitational Stakes.
Concrete Rose captured the grade I Belmont Oaks by 2¾ lengths at Belmont Park in New York on July 6 and the Saratoga Oaks by 4¾ lengths at Saratoga Race Course in New York on Aug. 2.
She also won the grade III Florida Oaks at Tampa Bay Downs in Florida in March and the grade III Edgewood Stakes, presented by Forcht Bank, in May at Churchill Downs in Kentucky.
The Belmont Oaks and the Saratoga Oaks were the first two legs of NYRA’s inaugural Triple Tiara series for 3-year-old fillies.
The final race of the Turf Tiara, the $750,000 Jockey Club Oaks Invitational, will be run Sept. 7 at Belmont Park.
“We’re giving her (Concrete Rose) some time off,” Ashbrook Farm Racing Manager Bo Bromagen told NYRA. “It’s just a hairline fracture. It’s one of those situations where it’s easiest to give her the time off. It’s best for the horse and best for everyone involved. We just got the news this morning. We’d like to keep her in Kentucky the next 60 days.”
Concrete Rose has a career record of six victories in seven races, all on the grass, and earnings of $1,218,650.
Her efforts in 2018 included a win in the grade II JPMorgan Chase Jessamine Stakes at Keeneland in Kentucky.
The filly spent time when she was younger at the Aiken Training Track, where she was under the supervision of trainer Cary Frommer. She was owned then by a partnership that included Justin Wojczynski who was working as an assistant to Frommer at the time.