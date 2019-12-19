Concrete Rose has been name the 2019 Aiken-based Horse of the Year by the Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum's Advisory Board.
The 4-year-old filly won all four of her races this year while earning $1,041,900.
Concrete Rose captured the Belmont Oaks Invitational Stakes at Belmont Park in New York in July and the Saratoga Oaks Invitational Stakes at Saratoga Race Course, also in New York, in August.
Both races are grade I events.
In addition, the filly won two grade III races, the Florida Oaks at Tampa Bay Downs in Florida in March and the Edgewood Stakes Presented By Forcht Bank at Churchill Downs in Kentucky in May.
All four of Concrete Rose's 2019 starts were on grass.
Rusty Arnold trains Concrete Rose, who is owned by Ashbrook Farm and BBN Racing.
Justin Wojczynski was working for for Aiken horsewoman Cary Frommer as an assistant trainer when he purchased Concrete Rose for $20,000 for himself and some partners at the 2017 Keeneland September yearling sale in Kentucky.
The filly then joined the group of horses under Frommer’s supervision at the Aiken Training Track.
The following year, in the name of White Pine Thoroughbreds, Wojczynski consigned Concrete Rose to the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic sale of 2-year-olds in training in Maryland. Bloodstock agent David Ingordo bought her for $61,000.