The Aiken Design Review Board got a look earlier this week at some of the concept designs for the major renovation planned for the Aiken County Public Library.
The drafts were included in a presentation by Friends of the Aiken County Public Library President Bill Reynolds, Barbara Price of McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture and Mary Jo Dawson, director of the Aiken-Bamberg-Edgefield Regional Library System.
“We want to be sure we’re heading in the right direction,” Reynolds told the Design Review Board during its work session Tuesday at the Municipal Building. “Our plan is to come back to your November meeting with a formal application.”
Afterward, Dawson was pleased with the design review board’s response.
“My general sense was that they were supportive,” she said.
Added Price: “They were like ‘Get going now, get going now.’”
Design Review Board Chairman McDonald Law expressed a desire to see a renovation of the Public Library’s front entrance completed sooner rather than later.
“I’m worried about (what could happen there) next week,” he said. “You actually could put up a little sign that says, ‘Caution, dangerous steps.’”
In September, Aiken County Council approved a resolution to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Friends of the Aiken County Public Library.
That memorandum will create a public-private sector partnership and generate up to $3 million to renovate the Public Library, which is on Chesterfield Street South in Aiken.
The Friends of the Library will provide $1 for the project for every $2 the county contributes from Capital Project Sales Tax, or CPST, funds.
Reynolds said the Friends of the Library would invest up to $1 million if the county would contribute $2 million.
CPST IV, which county voters approved last year, includes $1 million in funding for the Public Library. County Council Chairman Gary Bunker said there was money remaining from CPST II that also could be used.
During the first phase of the Public Library’s renovation, the front and rear entrances will be refurbished and made safer.
“They don’t meet the present building codes, and they don’t meet ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) requirements,” Dawson said. “In the last 12 months, we have filled out five accident reports on people who have had accidents on the staircase (at the front entrance) in its current form. People’s difficulties with the entrances – both the front and the back – are probably the single largest complaint or concern that has been registered with me.”
Because the money from CPST IV isn’t immediately available for the county to spend, the Friends of the Library will use its money to get the project started.
“We’re on a fast track,” Reynolds said. “We want to start construction Jan. 1, if not sooner.”
The renovation’s goals for the library’s front entrance include replacing the steps with ones that are less steep and have wider treads and lower risers.
The new staircase, as a whole, will be broader, and it also will be wider at the bottom than it is at the top.
A landing will be located approximately halfway between the top and the bottom.
There currently are two concept designs for the entrance, one with staircase railings that curve outward at the bottom and one with railings that are straight.
The former “is more welcoming and consistent with the design of the building,” Price said. “The other is really more reflective of existing conditions.”
Cost will be a factor in deciding which design to use, she added.
The Public Library’s rear entrance is where the building’s elevator is located. Plans include replacing the steel doors with automatic doors that have vision panels made of glass.
In addition, the sidewalk that goes up to the entrance will be replaced and made more level, Price said. Handrails also will be added.
During the construction, “We will continue to operate,” Dawson said. “We will have a plan to get people safely in and out of the building.”
In the second phase of the project, the interior of the Public Library will be modernized.
“There have been tremendous changes in the way people use public libraries in the last 30 years,” Dawson said. “What we’re going to do is really reconfigure our layouts on both floors. We are going to try to move away from the feeling that this is a warehouse that stores books and give it more of a 'this is a community commons area' type of feel where people come in and do all kinds of things.”
The Public Library has been in its current location since 1990.
Its home is a brick structure that formerly served as a school building.
“Since they did an adaptive reuse project to take it from being a school building to being a library, there has been no significant renovation of the building,” Dawson said.
The first wing of the structure was completed in 1891, and the second wing was added in 1913.
A Friends of the Library meeting is scheduled for Oct. 16, and the concept designs for the front and rear entrances will be presented to the nonprofit’s members along with preliminary drawings for phase two.
Then the designs will be available for the public to view at the Public Library from Oct. 17-30.
“We will have a way for them to make written comments and leave them for us to review,” Reynolds said.