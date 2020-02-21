Compensation of employees emerged as a major issue that Aiken County Council needs to address during the county’s Budget Planning Retreat on Friday.
Department heads who work under County Administrator Clay Killian discussed their wants and needs for fiscal year 2020-2021 while four of County Council’s nine members listened during the meeting at the Aiken County Government Center.
County Council Chairman Gary Bunker attended the retreat and joining him were fellow panel members Camille Furgiuele, Sandy Haskell and Willar Hightower Jr.
Human Resources Director Eileen Twomey set the tone for the Budget Retreat early when she said that the county “is lagging in a competitive market” based on what it pays its employees.
The turnover rate was 18% in 2017 and 2018, Twomey reported, and it increased to 20% in 2019.
Also in 2019, more people left the county’s employment than were hired – 179 compared to 175.
Losses were greatest in the sheriff’s office (38), Emergency Medical Services (32), the detention center’s staff (19) and Public Works (16).
Twomey recommended at least a 5% increase in the county’s salary ranges but didn’t offer suggestions for raises for individual employees.
“Addressing the salary ranges will help us externally in the market (by attracting job candidates), and then adjusting the salaries themselves will help us stop the turnover,” Twomey said.
Recently, County Council increased pay for Emergency Medical Services workers twice, raising their salaries overall by 14%. But based on information provided by EMS Department Chief Chris DeLoach, a further increase is needed.
He reported that there are currently 23 vacancies on his staff and that number represents “about a full shift” of employees.
The 14% pay boost “has been a great help to get us to where we need to be heading, but it’s still a little bit off of the mark,” DeLoach said.
Another problem, he added, is that “the state is not certifying as many paramedics as are leaving the field.”
After listening to DeLoach, Bunker described the situation in the EMS department as “nothing less than a crisis.” He urged DeLoach to get together with Killian and his administrative staff to create “some sort of comprehensive plan to deal with the issue.”
Bunker said he hoped that a new EMS compensation and retention strategy would be ready for County Council’s Judicial and Public Safety Committee to take a look at in March.
In addition, Bunker told the Aiken Standard after the Budget Retreat that pay for county workers overall would be a major concern for County Council in preparing the 2020-2021 budget.
The new fiscal year will begin July 1.
“I think certainly the biggest issue we are facing right now is the high turnover we have in county employees, primarily we think, because of compensation issues,” Bunker said. “My guess is that we should have a fairly good budget year (in 2019-2020) from a revenue standpoint, and I think County Council needs to be focused on the retention issues and the compensation issues. If we do that, we will be making good use of taxpayers’ money.
Based on projections provided by Lynn Strom, an assistant county administrator and the county’s chief financial officer, expenditures in 2019-2020 will be under budget by several million dollars. She said the outlook for revenues also was positive.
During a goal-setting session following the department heads’ presentations, the County Council members present and Killian and his administrative staff discussed various sources of money that possibly could be used to boost salaries.
“We have some compensation issues that we’ve got to work on, but we want to be very careful about it,” Killian said. “The market we’re in now is tough. It’s great that it’s doing what it’s doing, but it’s driving everyone’s salaries up, and we can’t react as fast as the private sector for obvious reasons. County Council has been very supportive and they understand that compensation is important to retaining good people to serve the community. We're going to look at it and try to do it (increase pay).”