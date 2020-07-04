The Aiken County Sheriff's Office announced the passing of Sgt. John McCord on Saturday, a deputy who was a fixture of the community and served on the campus of Aiken Technical College for several years.
McCord's passing was "sudden," according to a statement posted by the sheriff's office on Facebook on July 4. The department asks McCord's family be kept in the thoughts and prayers of the Aiken County community at this time.
"He has been an example of steadfast professionalism, community service and an emulation of joy," the department wrote. "His life of service has touched so many and will continue to do so."
McCord served as the campus deputy at Aiken Tech for over 10 years, according to a statement posted online by the college.
"During this time, Staff Sgt. McCord captured the hearts of many while working to keep our campus safe," the college said. "He walked the halls of our buildings, checking in on employees, and giving encouragement to students. In his role, he had a presence at many of our student ceremonies and events, and always went the extra mile to personally congratulate and recognize student achievements and efforts."