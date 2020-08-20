Off to the side of rushing traffic on Whiskey Road now sits a memorial honoring the 18-year-old victim of a fatal car crash Tuesday.
It's surrounded by flowers, balloons and notes sharing kind messages. A white cross that stands tall among the memorial reads "Long Live Morgan."
Morgan Douthitt's life was cut short Tuesday after authorities identified her as the victim of the wreck on Whiskey Road.
She was a passenger in a 2013 Kia, driven by an 18-year-old Aiken man, traveling south on Whiskey Road at a "high rate of speed," Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said Tuesday.
The vehicle reportedly ran off the right side of the road near Midway Circle and overturned several times, ejecting Douthitt out of the vehicle, according to the coroner's report.
Authorities say she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The driver was taken to a hospital and sustained "moderate to minor" injuries, said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol on Thursday.
Since that tragic day, friends and family have visited the crash site to pay their respects, leaving flowers and saying prayers.
A memorial has been created off of busy Whiskey Road where an 18-year-old victim died in a fatal car crash on Tuesday. Friends and family members have left flowers and notes behind. @aikenstandard @SCHP_Troop7 @SCDPS_PIO pic.twitter.com/Frrxn0cFn9— 😷📰 Matthew Enfinger📰😷 (@matt_enfinger) August 20, 2020
Harley Kessler, 17, visited the memorial Thursday morning.
Kessler said she was Douthitt's cousin through marriage. The two would often play together as kids but as they grew up and went to different schools they grew apart.
They still kept in touch with each other. Kessler said she spoke with Douthitt just four days before the fatal crash.
“At first, I didn’t believe it," said Kessler, thinking back to the day of the crash. "At first, I thought, ‘No, that’s not Morgan,’ and then I saw the pictures and knew it was her. Every family holiday she would come around and we would play together. We were like best friends when we were little."
Although Kessler didn't see Douthitt as much when the two grew up, Kessler described her as a loving and outgoing teenager.
Douthitt enjoyed doing anything with her friends, like hanging out at Cook Out, she said.
"She was just an outgoing person who liked to hang out with her friends," Kessler said. "She was a really sweet person. She was the kind of person that would give you the shirt off her back if she had to. She was always really caring; she would stand up for anyone she cared for. She was definitely somebody I cared a lot about."
Douthitt was a former South Aiken High School student, according to the Aiken County Public School District.
On Thursday, the district sent the following statement about Douthitt's death:
"The loss of a student is always a terrible shock to our district family, and the sudden passing of former South Aiken High School student Morgan Douthitt this week is no different. We were deeply saddened on Tuesday to learn of the tragic car crash that claimed her life, and we send our most heartfelt condolences and sympathies at this difficult time to her family and members of the South Aiken High School family who both knew and loved Morgan."
Investigation into the crash is ongoing by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Authorities will wait until the conclusion of the investigation to consider charges, Tidwell said.
According to an obituary notice from Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, the family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday and a celebration of Morgan's life will follow at 3 p.m. at Cedar Creek Church on Banks Mill Road.
Donations are currently being accepted online for funeral expenses.