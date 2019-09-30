Recognizing the contributions of Aiken County's talented new leaders is the purpose of the Aiken Standard's Young Professionals 2 Follow program.
They work in different professions and serve their communities in different ways, but they all share a common commitment: making Aiken County a better place to live.
“We honor 10 outstanding young professionals who are making a difference in our community professionally and personally,” said Diane Daniell, the advertising, sales and marketing manager for the Aiken Standard. “These young professionals lead, nurture and create ways to make our community one of the best places to live.”
Community members can nominate any young professional under the age of 40 for the fifth class of Young Professionals 2 Follow. Nominations are taken online, and the nominating period will open in mid-May 2020. The Aiken Standard will hold a dinner to honor the 10 young professionals for 2020 next summer.
The class of 2016 Young Professionals 2 Follow were Eric Brinkley, Dr. Shawn Foster, Ashley Hammack, Mallory Holley, Keyatta Priester, Catie Rabun, Jason Rabun, Joe Sobieralski, Josh Stewart and Julie Whitesell.
The class of 2017 Young Professionals 2 Follow were Cody Anderson, Allison Brinkley, Danny Minolfo, Justin Wheelon, Dexter Price, Merry Glenne Piccolino, Joey Smiley, Dr. Melencia Johnson, Velice Rene Cummings and Melissa Viola.
The class or 2018 Young Professionals 2 Follow were Jenifer Granade, Amanda Sims, Jonathan Larry, K.T. Ruthven, William Bennett Tucker, Kevin Dozier, Lee Sims, Sara Sowers, Sean Pumphrey and Nicole Pioli.
The class of 2019 Young Professionals 2 Follow were Dr. Heather Troutman, Dr. Tiffany Hall, Patrick Carlisle, Tim Behling, Derek Bush, Christian Medders, Angela Odom, Rushnda Lett, John Lamprecht and Jason Holt.