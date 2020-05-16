The Community Medical Clinic of Aiken County has served the low income and uninsured residents of Aiken County for 21 years. The clinic provides free healthcare for those who face many health disparities in the community.
“Being a nonprofit presents challenges that require us to think outside the box to provide the services that our patients need. This pandemic is just another challenge for us to find a way to serve our community,” said Executive Director Jamie Mothkovich.
During COVID-19, the clinic has sought new ways to provide care to their patients, while keeping their patients, volunteers and staff safe. The clinic has provided telehealth appointments to their patients so that they can continue to have access to a healthcare provider.
“Libby (nurse practitioner) has been wonderful making sure our patients are able to have an appointment with her if they need one and also following up with them to make sure they are doing well,” Mothkovich said.
Patients also are able to get their medications through curbside delivery during pharmacy hours on Mondays and Tuesdays from 3 to 5 p.m.
“Our pharmacist, Katherine, and our office manager and pharmacy technician, Amber, make sure that our patients get their medications that they need. Katherine has reassured our patients that we are here for them during this crazy time,” Mothkovich said.
The clinic is able to provide all of its services at no cost to patients due to the kindness of volunteers, community support, the United Way of Aiken County and donations from corporations, individuals and churches.
“We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of our community," Mothkovich said. "Feasters Foods donated face masks and gloves to us so that we can serve more patients."
Many individuals have also contacted the clinic to donate handmade face masks.
With the uncertainty of COVID-19, the clinic is certain it will continue to provide services to its patients.
“We have received many calls from people who are needing help with healthcare due to job loss or reduced hours. We are expecting an influx of patients needing our services and are preparing to hit the ground running once we are able to do so in a safe manner,” Mothkovich said.
Thanks to donations of masks and gloves, the clinic will be able to have what it needs to resume seeing new patients in the office.
“The clinic has always been here to serve those that need hope and a hand up to get back on their feet. For people who find themselves without healthcare and need us to be their interim healthcare provider, we are here for them,” Mothkovich said.
Another way that the clinic is able to help many displaced employees is through its Real Independence Self-Empowerment program. Orion Jeter, development and transition director, works with individuals to help them establish goals, develop a career plan and provide training workshops to help them get into another job field or pursue education through certification programs. The clinic wants to keep its patients safe and healthy throughout this pandemic.