The Community Medical Clinic of Aiken County received recognition for its efforts Wednesday from a high-ranking official at the state level.
S.C. Secretary of State Mark Hammond announced that the local charity was on his 2019 list of “Angels” during a press conference at the Edgar A. Brown Building in Columbia.
Nine other organizations also were honored as Angels and a past Angel award recipient was recognized as an Honorary Angel.
The Secretary of State annually releases a list of Angels, which are organizations in the Palmetto State that “exemplify charitable giving,” according to a press release.
The selection process involves a review of financial reports submitted annually by charitable organizations to the Secretary of State’s office.
To be chosen as an Angel, an organization must devote 80 percent or more of its total expenditures to charitable programs.
In addition, the charity must have been in existence for three or more years, must make good use of volunteer services, receive minimal funding from grants and be in compliance with the South Carolina Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act.
Each year, the Secretary of State’s office tries to showcase Angels with diverse missions from different areas in South Carolina, according to the release.
The Community Medical Clinic of Aiken County devotes 89.9 percent of its expenditures to charitable programs.
“We are extremely honored to receive this award,” said Community Medical Clinic Executive Director Jamie Mothkovich. “I work really hard to be a good steward of the money that is entrusted to us through our grants, our funders, our donors and the United Way (of Aiken County). This just shows how much we use to go into our patient programs.”
This year’s other Angels included Big Red Barn Retreat of Blythewood, 94.2 percent; Boys Farm Inc. of Newberry, 81.1 percent; Central South Carolina Habitat for Humanity of Columbia, 93.3 percent, and Hopeful Horizons Inc. of Beaufort, 86.8 percent.
Also honored were Lighthouse Ministries of Florence, 84.2 percent; Meet the Needs Charleston of Mount Pleasant, 98.0 percent; Neighbor to Neighbor of South Carolina Inc. of Myrtle Beach, 86.8 percent; Sustaining Way of Greenville, 98.5%, and Oconee County Humane Society Inc. of Salem, 96.3%.
The Honorary Angel was Water Missions International of North Charleston, which has continued to devote a high percentage of its expenditures to its charitable mission after originally having been recognized as an Angel in 2006.
Area Churches Together Serving founded the Community Medical Clinic of Aiken County in 1998. At that time, it was called the ACTS of Caring Clinic.
After the clinic began operating under the direction of its own board of directors, its name was changed to the Free Medical Clinic.
In 2007, there was another name change, and the facility became known as the Community Medical Clinic of Aiken County.
It is located at 244 Greenville St. N.W. in Aiken.
The Community Medical Clinic provides health care to Aiken County residents between the ages of 19 and 64 who have low incomes and who do not have health insurance.
“I’m really proud to be in a community that supports us so much,” Mothkovich said. “We can focus on our patients and do what we do because we have that support, and we don’t have to worry about that support because everybody stays behind us. As a result, we can put more money toward our patient programs instead of having to try to keep the lights on and things like that.
“I’m really excited for our clinic, for our patients, for our staff and for our volunteers,” she continued. “I think 2020 is going to be a big year for us, and this award just kind of sets the tone.”
Mothkovich said the Community Medical Clinic usually serves around 550 to 600 patients annually.
In addition to recognizing 10 Angels and one Honorary Angel on Wednesday, Hammond released the 2018-2019 Wise Giving & Professional Solicitor Report.
The report provides wise giving tips to donors and lists all professional solicitor contracts currently on file with the Secretary of State’s office.
In addition, the report lists the percentages that were remitted to charities by professional solicitors based on joint financial reports filed in 2018.
Charitable donors can review the report and research charities registered in South Carolina by visiting www.sos.sc.gov.