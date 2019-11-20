Melanie Herbold, marketing and communications specialist; Jamie Mothkovich, executive director, and Amber Jordan, office manager, of the Community Medical Clinic of Aiken County, display some of the artwork for sale earlier this year at the first Aiken Helping Aiken art show at the Aiken County Historical Museum. S.C. Secretary of State Mark Hammond recognized the Community Medical Clinic as an "Angel" during a press conference in Columbia on Wednesday because the organization exemplifies charitable giving.