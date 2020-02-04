Nuclear industry leaders and the greater Aiken County community celebrated Tuesday night the launch of Amentum, an international business with distinctly local ties.
The festivities were held in downtown Aiken, at Newberry Hall, directly across from the newly rebranded Amentum offices along the 100 block of Newberry Street. Amentum logos dotted the popular venue, as did color coordinated, blue-and-green balloons and pens.
The company derives its name from the Greek term for a leather strap attached to a javelin meant to increase range and stability.
"Today's a big day for us," said Mark Whitney, an Amentum general manager and executive vice president. Being able to share it with neighbors, he continued, makes it all the more exciting.
During the drop-in, drop-out reception, the company – formerly AECOM's government contracting business, Management Services, and currently the leader of Savannah River Remediation – announced a handful of philanthropic donations (jumbo checks and all).
Amentum gifted $2,000, respectively, to five influential organizations and causes: the Aiken Center for the Arts, CSRA Golden Harvest Food Bank, Second Baptist Christian Preparatory School, Great Oak Equine Assisted Programs and the Aiken County Public School District, specifically its ROTC program.
Both Greater Aiken Chamber of Commerce President and CEO J. David Jameson and Economic Development Partnership President and CEO Will Williams said it was great to have Amentum as a part of the region's business landscape.
Jameson said Amentum employees – formerly Management Services employees – contribute a great deal to the area, as does the company, more broadly. Williams said he looked forward to seeing what the business has in store for the future. Whitney, in a previous interview with the Aiken Standard, predicted successful ventures and job growth.
Amentum, according to its website, currently comprises approximately 20,000 people.