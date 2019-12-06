Several nonprofits from Aiken and Edgefield counties have received grants from the Community Foundation for the CSRA.
More than 40 agencies received a total of $573,000 in grant money for 2020 in the program that is primarily supported by the Masters Tournament.
The grants were announced Friday. According to a news release, the South Carolina nonprofits that received grants are:
• Arts and Heritage Center of North Augusta will receive $2,500. It offers the youth of North Augusta and the surrounding areas an opportunity to explore the arts through summer camps. The grant will help fund the camps and enrich the lives of children by making art a part of their lives.
• Children’s Place Inc. will get $13,500. It helps protect, heal and strengthen children and family from the impact of trauma in their lives. The grant will be used to purchase new equipment, developmental toys and books for its Therapeutic Childcare Program.
• The Foundation for Public Schools in Edgefield County will receive $4,500. It was established to improve educational opportunities available to all county public school students. Through the Teachers Vision program, the grant will provide funding to teachers in Edgefield County that allows them to enhance classroom experiences through additional materials and technology.
• Saratoga WarHorse will get $13,500. The program was founded to give a different approach to veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress. The grant will help provide veterans residing in the CSRA with a free three-day equine-assisted experience to help those who are diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress reduce or overcome their symptoms.
• USC Aiken’s Call Me MISTER program will receive $15,000. The program seeks to increase the pool of available teachers from a broader, more diverse background. This grant will help with the costs that allow participants to receive scholarships. The participants in turn are required to teach in an Aiken County school one year in exchange for each year of participation in the program.
• Women in Unity’s mission will get $15,000. Its mission is to support positive change in the lives of disadvantaged children and families in the Edgefield community by providing programs that will significantly improve their chances for success in school, in the workplace and in the home. In addition to hosting a food bank, the group organizes a Commodity Supplemental Food Program, Free Food Distribution and Emergency Food Assistance. This grant will allow them to expand their existing programs to serve more individuals.
The Community Foundation, which is based in Augusta and selects worthwhile area charities to receive contributions, serves Aiken and Edgefield counties in South Carolina and Burke, Columbia, McDuffie and Richmond counties in Georgia.