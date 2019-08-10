Students in Impact, a student-run community service organization at USC Aiken, spend countless hours volunteering their time, energy and resources to improve the lives of those in need in Aiken County.
"One thing that is very impressive to me is our students at USC Aiken," said Kevin Nolan, interim associate director of Student Life at USCA. "Pretty much all of them are not just focused on academics … but they're all very proactive."
Nolan supervises Impact, but student leaders are in charge of the day-to-day aspects of the group and are paid hourly to run the organization.
One of those students is Ashley DeFore, one of Impact's student coordinators.
“As USC Aiken’s Impact coordinator, it is an honor to be able to be a small part in this terrific organization," DeFore said. "I am looking forward to planning many more volunteer opportunities."
Students in Impact do community service about twice a month at various local charities and organizations. They have worked with over 60 of these local partners to date, including the Golden Harvest Food Bank, ACTS and the Boys and Girls Club.
"We just do a lot of different community service events and service hours throughout the year," Nolan said. "We try to do a bunch of different ones with different organizations locally so students can see the different options they have if they want to serve."
The students prepare meals, mentor children and even do some construction work around Aiken County.
They also do spring and fall trips outside of Aiken. During the fall semester, a group of students with Impact will travel to New Orleans to help build a house for someone in need.
“Through Impact, students are able to get involved with and to give back to their community," Nolan said.
Nolan said Impact is constantly recruiting new students and providing new opportunities for community service. For more information, email KevinN@usca.edu.