Rusty Monhollon visited Aiken on Monday to discuss the future of higher education in South Carolina.
Monhollon is the president and CEO of the Commission on Higher Education, an organization that oversees South Carolina's 33 state universities and colleges.
"Our higher education system is big, and it's complex," Monhollon told the Rotary Club of Aiken. "Our focus is looking at long-term, long-range strategic issues, like accessibility, affordability, (and) producing the credentials, whether it's a work force credential ... up to graduate degrees as well."
Monhollon said the Commission on Higher Education has a public agenda – a collection of high-level goals and objectives – regarding the "talent pipeline" of South Carolina's workforce, beginning in pre-K and extending to high school graduation.
The commission's "big goal," he said, is getting 60% of the state's population to obtain some form of post-secondary credential by the year 2030.
"Most national studies tell us all new jobs and existing jobs are going to require some kind of post-secondary credential," Monhollon said.
Monhollon said that, while many people in the workforce may have once been able to achieve lucrative careers without a higher education, these days qualifications are much stricter for most jobs.
"We have to increase our capacity and ability to train people out of high school so they have those opportunities," Monhollon said.
Monhollon said 44% of South Carolinians hold some kind of workforce-relevant credential, placing the Palmetto State at a ranking of 38th out of 51 nationally. But his organization foresees looming challenges that could make upping that percentage difficult, and research indicates the number of those who achieve post-secondary credentials will likely plateau and then decline.
One of the biggest challenges, he said, is shifting public perception as some people begin to increasingly view higher education as overly expensive and unnecessary.
"Increasingly, more and more people do not believe the return on investment, or that what you put into a post-secondary education is not worth what you put into it," Monhollon said.
He added he did not agree with that assessment – that higher education has "tremendous benefits" for society such as higher wages, higher civic participation and lower crime rates.
"We can do better than that (38th)," Monhollon said. "And I believe we can. Our competitiveness resides in our ability to do better than that, to increase our ranking and build an appreciation for higher education."