A new internet service provider could be an option for Aiken residents.
At the Aiken City Council's meeting June 8, Council members unanimously approved an application for Comcast Cable Communications, an internet and cable service provider, to be allowed to establish service in the city of Aiken.
The application serves as a first step of "what could be a lengthy process" to get the company to Aiken, said City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh. The council's application approval guarantee that Comcast will set up shop in Aiken.
It could be "months," he said, before Comcast gives any details on when, or if, the company wants to begin setting up service.
Details such as where the company would be located and if it would rent or build its own space, are not yet known.
"It will be up to Comcast when and how widespread a footprint they will want to make in the city," Bedenbaugh said.
Previous service providers, such as Spirit Communications, underwent a similar application process by the city some years ago but ultimately did not pursue establishment here, Bedenbaugh said.
Upon the application's approval, the company will be required to pay a $1,000 franchise fee each year to the city, which is a rate set under S.C. state law.
The money from the fee would go into the City's General Fund.
Four other municipalities in South Carolina – Bluffton, Hardeeville, Moncks Corner and Ridgeland – are also being looked at for Comcast's expansion plan, according to city documents.
Currently, Aiken has several internet service providers, including Atlantic Broadband and AT&T.
The city offers free Wi-Fi internet in the downtown area through Atlantic Broadband.