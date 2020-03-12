A new drop-off box at the Aiken County Sheriff's Office meant to help people safely dispose of opioids and other drugs is available to residents.
The Aiken Center partnered with law enforcement to install the drop box in the sheriff's office lobby on Hampton Avenue.
Opioids, vitamins, over the counter medications and prescription ointments are among some of the items that can safely be disposed of in the new drop box.
The box's installation is part of an ongoing effort to combat drug abuse, particularly of opioids, in Aiken County.
"This year, so far, we had nine confirmed overdoses, eight of them by opioids," said Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. "We still have 12 cases pending, and we're expecting them to come back positive."
Margaret Key, director of the Aiken Center, said many of those overdoses are caused by drugs that are stolen from friends, relatives or even from residences during break-ins.
Medications left over from surgeries, accidents or illness are often forgotten about by the patients to whom they were prescribed, making them easy targets for theft.
"This is a safe way for them to dispose of those types of medications," Key said.
Aside from being placed in close proximity to law enforcement, the box is also under 24-hour surveillance and bolted to the floor for extra security, said Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt.
"This is a good outlet for our citizens to bring their opioids and dispose of them," Hunt said. "It is also is a good outlet in case they've got opioids that they're done with so it doesn't get in the hands of our teenagers."
The Aiken Center is also installing a drop box in North Augusta. The goal is for both boxes to be operational by the first week of April so they can be used during national Drug Take Back Day on April 25.
Needles, inhalers, aerosol cans, thermometers, lotions, liquids and hydrogen peroxide will not be accepted in the boxes.
On Thursday morning, three people had already dropped off dozens of over-the-counter and old prescription medication before the ribbon-cutting ceremony even began.
Hunt and Key conducted the ribbon cutting at 11 a.m., flanked by law enforcement and Aiken Center representatives.
The Aiken Center will also address the county's opioid and drug problem on Monday at the Aiken Rotary Club meeting. Key said the subject of her talk will be about a seven-month study the center conducted in partnership with researchers with the University of South Carolina.
The study, Key said, aims to map Aiken County's drug problem in great detail.
"We're going to be showing a snapshot in this ever-changing, more frightening world of rural drug use, what's happening in Aiken County down to ZIP codes," Key said. "More importantly, it's a call to action."