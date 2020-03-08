Fifty.
It’s a huge milestone in life, whether it’s for a birthday, a wedding anniversary or an annual event.
The Aiken Triple Crown began in 1971 when the Aiken Harness Races were started. It joined two other equestrian events, the Aiken Trials and the Hunt Meet, that were already in place to give Aiken a unique series of events that shaped the spring social scene.
The Aiken Triple Crown turns 50 this year. It has evolved through the years, but the sentiment remains the same. The events are a chance to show off Aiken’s equestrian athletes and facilities, and for people from all over the Southeast to converge here for good food, fashion and fun.
The Aiken Standard’s Triple Crown preview also has been a staple for 50 years. Inside these pages you’ll find the definitive guide to all things Triple Crown, plus some advice on what to wear and what to prepare. Be sure to check out Dede Biles’ history of the Triple Crown, as well as her look at a young couple that is representing the next generation at the Aiken Training Track.
We hope you enjoy this year’s Aiken Triple Crown events and our preview section, and we can’t wait to see what the next 50 years brings.