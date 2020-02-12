A Columbia man was charged Tuesday with robbing a Circle K gas station in Aiken County last month.
Justin Lamont Green, 36, of West Columbia was charged with strong arm robbery, according to jail records.
Around 2:25 a.m. on Jan. 30, two suspects entered the store located on 2645 Columbia Highway North.
One suspect jumped over the counter, pushed the clerk to the ground and stole money from the register, according to an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
Both of the suspects ran from the store toward the interstate.
The clerk sustained an injury to the knee but was transported to a nearby hospital to receive treatment, the report states.
Investigators identified Green as one of the two suspects and obtained arrest warrants on Feb. 3.
Green was charged Tuesday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held Wednesday morning.
The Sheriff's Office is still seeking to identify the other suspect in this case.
Earlier reports identify the suspect as a black male wearing a black/grey hoodie with jeans.
Anyone with information on this case or the identity of any suspects are asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.
Anonymous information can be provided through Midlands CrimeStoppers.
A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.
Phone tip: 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Web tip: www.midlanscrimestoppers.com and click "Submit a Tip."
Mobile tip: Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
Mobile app: Download Aiken County Sheriff’s Office App on your Apple or Android Device.