A Columbia man and a juvenile were charged Monday morning with the burglary of an Aiken County business.
Around 2:07 a.m., Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a burglar alarm at Tyler Brothers located at 116 Railroad Avenue East in Wagener.
When deputies arrived they found the store's front glass door broken out, according to a news release.
A witness told deputies that two suspects had ran from the location towards the woods, deputies reported. Investigators and the Aiken County Bloodhound Tracking Team responded to assist in locating the suspects.
The two suspects, identified as Jakari Keishawn Earle, 20, and a juvenile white male, were located in a nearby shed and were taken into custody without incident, deputies say.
After further investigation Deputies arrested and transported Earle to the Aiken County Detention Center and the juvenile to the Department of Juvenile Justice.
Both are being charged with second degree burglary, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The investigation is still ongoing and information will be released as it becomes available, the Sheriff's Office said.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.
Anonymous tips can also be sent through www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.