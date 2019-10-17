North Augusta will be going back in time this weekend at the Living History Park for the annual Colonial Times: A Day to Remember.
The Living History Park is a recreation of a village between 1735 and 1785, and on Saturday and Sunday, re-enactors will be showcasing what life was like during that time.
"It's all about opening the mind for children, and we have the key," said Brenda Bancroft with the Olde Town Preservation Association.
She said many of the kids who visit the park for education day, held Friday, come back with their families the next day.
A potter, baker, surgeons, toymaker, blacksmith, Indian traders and other lifestyles and occupations will be featured. Special guests this year include George and Martha Washington; Ben and Deborah Franklin; Peter Gardiner, an 18th century conjuror; and Silas the rat catcher.
George Washington will give a talk each day; Saturday's talk will be about events leading to the Declaration of Independence, and Sunday's will be the Revolutionary War from Trenton to the Treaty of Paris.
At 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday, there will be a demonstration including the firing of weapons and a call to arms. Other activities include colonial dances on both days, and an 18th century Anglican worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
This year Riverfront Marine Corp League, Detachment 1232 will be providing food and all proceeds from food purchases will benefit veterans in need.
Admission to Colonial Times is free. The Living History Park is located at 299 West Spring Grove Ave., North Augusta. The park hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.